Modern Gentlemen lead off Paisans Club’s entertainment schedule for 2024 

The weather may be colder this time of year, but The Villages Paisans Club is heating up its entertainment calendar for 2024.

The fun begins Sunday, Jan. 21 at 6 p.m. when the Modern Gentlemen take the stage at the Seabreeze Recreation Center for a sold out concert.

The Modern Gentlemen became popular by backing Frankie Valli during his concerts featuring the Four Seasons songs.

They are a major international touring act and will make another appearance in The Villages March 12, when they play Savannah Center.

“We are booking the biggest and best acts we can,” said Jerry Vicenti, president of the Paisans Club. In addition to entertainment, the Club is famous for its cannoli and other desserts.

“This year, we are spending over $37,000 for just 4 months of entertainment,” Vicenti said. He added that the desserts “can cost $600 to $1,900 for any given month.”

Upcoming acts scheduled for the Paisans Club:

February: Las Vegas entertainer Frankie Scinta and his 8-piece band.

March: “Abracababra” a national tribute show to ABBA

April: National singer Jenene Caramielo, who often pays tribute to Celine Dion.

May: “Crystal Stark” First Ladies Of Song, Whitney Houston, Donna Summer.

July: “Sound Of Soul” Six vocalists and band

August: “Cote A Night With Elvis” “Cote Deonath” Elvis Tribute artist.

September:” Nicole Sasser” with a 12-piece orchestra.

October: “Tapestry” Carole King Tribute.

November: “Eagles Tribute”

December: “Good Shot Judy” Christmas show

For more information on the Paisans Club: paisansclub@gmail.com