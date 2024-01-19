70.4 F
The Villages
Friday, January 19, 2024
By Staff Report
Shirley A. Stewart
1926 – 2024

Shirley A. Stewart, 97, passed away peacefully on January 5, 2024 in The Villages, Florida.

She was born to Louise (Carl) and Lawrence Stone of Ashuelot, NH. After graduation, she moved to Boston, where she met and married her husband of 58 years, Raymond Stewart of Hopedale, MA. She was very active in her church and the Legion Auxiliary.

Shirley worked for the United States Postal Service for 22 years before retiring and moving to Orange Blossom Gardens, FL, now known as the Villages, in 1990. She greatly enjoyed golfing, bowling, water exercises, volunteering at the Villages Hospital, crafting, going to lunch with friends, and playing cards, bunco, & mahjong.

She is preceded in death by her husband, parents, five siblings, and numerous other relatives & friends she loved very much.

She is survived by her son, Barry Stewart, of the Villages; her daughter, Lea and her husband Mike Gould; her only granddaughter, Jillian, her husband, Zachary Adams, and her two great-granddaughters, Kendall and Camryn, all of Hopedale, MA.

Shirley’s family sincerely thanks Watercrest Spanish Springs and Compassionate Care Hospice, especially Eve and Kendra, for their comfort and compassion.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Dementia Society of America. After cremation, she will be laid to rest next to the love of her life in a private ceremony at the Hopedale Village Cemetery.

