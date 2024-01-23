74 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, January 23, 2024
type here...

President Biden makes the same military mistakes over and over

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

President Joe Biden is now having problems with Houthis Terrorists operating in The Mideast. More specifically, Yemen, a long troubled country in The Mideast that occupies a border with Saudi Arabia.
Who are the Houthis? A “former” designated / re-designated terrorist group occupying the country of Yemen. The Houthis were originally designed a terrorist group by President Trump just prior to leaving office. Additionally, Saudi Arabia, occupying the border with Yemen, had singularly been engaged in air and ground operations against the Houthis. Thus suppressing the Houthis terrorist activities in the region.
However, President Biden, immediately upon assuming the Presidency, in his infinite wisdom, opened our Southern border, and removed the terrorist designation from the Houthis. Worse yet, he pressured the Saudi Arabia to curtail their military operations against the Houthis.
This is the same Joe Biden, who was the “singular” vote in the White House situation room, to call for the pull out (Bug Out) of the Navy SEALS, the night they closed in and killed Osama Bin Laden. This is the same Joe Biden that ordered the “Bug Out” from Afghanistan leaving behind billions in military equipment and causing the deaths of our military personnel. This is the same Joe Biden who told our military, and in fact, ordered our military to rely on our enemy – The Talaban for their security during the “Bug Out” from Afghanistan.
This is also, the same Joe Biden who told us after the “Bug Out” from Afghanistan, that the “Bug Out” was a “successful operation”. If this is success, what is failure to this man?
Now we are learning, that the same Joe Biden has sent numerous U.S. Navy war ships, including aircraft carriers and Air Force combat aircraft to the Mideast to militarily suppress the Houthis, as well as Iran backed terrorists, who are launching drones and missiles on our military personnel, as well as shipping traversing these waters.
And yes, this is the same President Biden, who has ‘Now’ decided that President Trump was correct, the Houthis are indeed terrorists and belatedly re-designated them Terrorists. Of course, President Biden has sent our military in to suppress the Houthis. (At least we are not going there, at least at this time, to “bring Democracy”. See Vietnam and Afghanistan for those years-long failures.)
Joe maybe late to the party, but he has the bad habit of making the same mistakes! Wondering, does he have anymore “Bug Out” strategies?

Charles Grant
Village of Caroline

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Why can’t people get out of pool to show an ID?

A Village of Dunedin resident says tennis and pickleball players frequently have their games interrupted to show an ID. Why can people in pools be asked to show IDs?

James Dockham got it wrong on Trump!

A Village of Osceola Hills resident attempts to correct the author of a previous Letter to the Editor and his interpretation about the presidency of Donald Trump.

Villages-News.com needs to filter out outlandish Letters to the Editor

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Osceola Hills resident urges Villages-News.com to filter out some of the outlandish Letters to the Editor.

Golf cart speeds have been exaggerated

A Village of Hawkins resident contends the “hype” has been overblown about the speed of golf carts in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Out-of-compliance home sales in The Villages

An Ocala resident comments on the sale of out-of-compliance homes in The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos