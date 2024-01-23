Robert Joseph Fracassi Jr.

October 11, 1961 – January 15, 2024

Robert Joseph Fracassi Jr., known to his family and friends as RJ, sadly left us on January 15, 2024 at the age of 62.

He recently retired to Summerfield, Florida, originally from Michigan.

RJ touched the hearts of so many people even if it was only a casual encounter. He loved his dogs and had many of them throughout his life. He enjoyed boating, vacationing and fast cars!

Survived by his loving wife Kandy, brother; Scott, sisters; Marlene and Darlene, brother-in-law; Russ, Step children, Aunts & Uncles, Cousins, Nieces and Nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be in Michigan, future date pending.