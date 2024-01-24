78.5 F
The Villages
By Staff Report
Charlotte Blow, age 97, went to be with her beloved Edwin on January 15, 2024.

Charlotte and Ed married in 1953. The two owned a coin shop in Manchester, CT. They later sold the shop but retained the business. In their 40’s, they then traveled the United States and Canada in an RV for many years. They settled in South Florida and then moved to The Villages in early 2002. While here, both were active in various coin clubs in the area. Charlotte loved playing Mah Jongg. She started a group at Chatham Recreation Center on Friday nights. The group still meets to this day. And we all remember her ruler to get our attention!

After her husband’s death, Charlotte was an early resident of Buffalo Crossings where she resided until her death.

