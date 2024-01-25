Fraud suspect nabbed after hitting multiple Citizens First Bank branches

A fraud suspect has been apprehended after hitting multiple Citizens First Bank branches in The Villages.

Franklin Bobby Hogans, 34, of Lady Lake, was arrested Wednesday on Marion County warrants charging him with felony counts of fraud and grand theft.

The fraud and dispute manager for Citizens First Bank contacted the Marion County Sheriff’s Office on Jan. 9 to report that Hogans had entered the bank at Mulberry Grove Plaza and cashed a $2,800 check from an account from Shamrock Construction Inc in Oxford. He received $2,800 in cash and left the bank. The transaction was captured on video surveillance. It was later discovered the check was fraudulent.

The bank manager said the same person had conducted similar transactions at other Citizens First Bank branches and reports have been filed with the Wildwood Police Department and the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Hogans was booked at the Marion County Jail on $4,000 bond.