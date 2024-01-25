Telling someone to ‘move’ is unconstitutional

To the Editor:

For several reasons:

1) It is just plain rude

2) It adds nothing meaningful or helpful to the discussion and certainly does not solve the problem

3) It is the mark of immaturity. This is the type of response that I would expect from a petulant three year old.

4) It implies that TV is an absolutely perfect community. So unless that “move” individual is willing to stand up and declare that The Villages was created by God, the “move” comment is just plain irrational.

5) It is unconstitutional. We all would agree that denying an eligible citizen the right to vote is unacceptable. The constitution specifically guarantees the right of citizens to petition their government for redress of grievances. This applies to all governments, including our local ones.

Damian Warther

Village of Dunedin