Grandson with history of tormenting Villages exec lands back in jail on new charges

A grandson living in a home in The Villages with a history of tormenting an executive in The Villages management has landed behind bars on new charges.

Jeremy Robert Powell, 31, of the Village of Sabal Chase, was being held this weekend at the Marion County Jail on charges of driving under the influence and driving under the influence with property damage. The arrest report was not available.

Powell had been free on $4,000 bond following his Dec. 8 arrest on two counts of criminal mischief. In that instance, Powell allegedly vandalized vehicles owned by brothers Michael and Matt Hoopfer, executives with Commercial Property Management. Their vehicles had been parked at Brownwood when the alleged vandalism occurred. The Commercial Property Management Office is located at Brownwood. Michael Hoopfer is a former Community Development District 13 supervisor and his father, Bobby Hoopfer, is a supervisor on the powerful Village Center Community Development District Board. The vandalism cases are still pending in Sumter County Court.

Powell lost his job as a leasing agent at the Lofts at Brownwood after an arrest in 2023 after defecating on Michael Hoopfer’s vehicle, which had been parked at his home at Oxford Oaks. At the time, Hoopfer suggested to police that Powell’s actions might have been prompted by a romantic rivalry. Powell was placed on probation as a result of that incident.

The Wauconda, Ill. native had been at the wheel of a black Kia with Illinois license plates at about 11:30 p.m. July 4, 2021 when he was arrested on a drunk driving charge. He was also placed on probation as a result of that arrest.

All of Powell’s arrest reports list his address at 2010 Ridge Spring Drive in The Villages. The home had been owned by his grandfather, who passed away last year. The home is now in the name of Powell’s mother and her two sisters.