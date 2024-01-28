Addie Romano

Addie Caroline Payne Romano, age 87, of The Villages FL, of Des Plaines IL passed away on December 7, 2023.

Beloved wife of the late Joseph L. Romano, married 59 years. Loving mother of Joseph Jr., the late Charlene (the late James), Cynthia, Dawn (Gerard “Jerry”). Proud Grandmother of 9. Joseph III (Lauren), Mia (Timothy), Matthew (Pariyamon “Pha”), Melissa (Christopher), Katie, Michelle (Nicholas), Patrick (Bridget), Grant, Jackson. Great Grandmother of 6. Aria, Landon, Joseph IV, Maeve, Nora and Baby Engers (May 2024).

She grew up in Des Plaines IL, graduated from Maine East High School and married her lifelong love on September 18, 1955. They moved to Siesta Key in 1969 briefly and returned to Des Plaines in 1974. She became the secretary for the First United Methodist Church of Des Plaines for 18 years, passing on the position to her daughter Charlene, before retiring to The Villages FL in 2003. She became a member of The New Covenant United Methodist Church. Her faith in Jesus and her Church family and friends were her greatest relationships.

A celebration of her life service is January 31, 2024 11:00am The New Covenant United Methodist Church, 3470 Woodbridge Dr, The Villages, FL 32162.