69 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, January 28, 2024
type here...

Addie Romano

By Staff Report
Addie Romano
Addie Romano

Addie Caroline Payne Romano, age 87, of The Villages FL, of Des Plaines IL passed away on December 7, 2023.

Beloved wife of the late Joseph L. Romano, married 59 years. Loving mother of Joseph Jr., the late Charlene (the late James), Cynthia, Dawn (Gerard “Jerry”). Proud Grandmother of 9. Joseph III (Lauren), Mia (Timothy), Matthew (Pariyamon “Pha”), Melissa (Christopher), Katie, Michelle (Nicholas), Patrick (Bridget), Grant, Jackson. Great Grandmother of 6. Aria, Landon, Joseph IV, Maeve, Nora and Baby Engers (May 2024).

She grew up in Des Plaines IL, graduated from Maine East High School and married her lifelong love on September 18, 1955. They moved to Siesta Key in 1969 briefly and returned to Des Plaines in 1974. She became the secretary for the First United Methodist Church of Des Plaines for 18 years, passing on the position to her daughter Charlene, before retiring to The Villages FL in 2003. She became a member of The New Covenant United Methodist Church. Her faith in Jesus and her Church family and friends were her greatest relationships.

A celebration of her life service is January 31, 2024 11:00am The New Covenant United Methodist Church, 3470 Woodbridge Dr, The Villages, FL 32162.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

We need more information on crime and rentals and government officials

A Village of Osceola Hills resident says we need more information on crime and rentals and government officials. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Maybe we need keys for pool entry

A Village of Pinellas resident, in a Letter to the Editor, suggests that maybe having keys for swimming pools would stop unauthorized people from taking a dip.

Comparing Trump and Biden on the economy

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Osceola Hills resident offers a comparison of the economic records of President Biden and former President Trump.

Penalties should be increased for souped-up golf carts in The Villages

A Village of Amelia resident calls for stricter enforcement of speeding in golf carts and stiffer penalties for souped-up golf carts.

Neighborhood pools are most vulnerable due to lax enforcement

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pennecamp resident describes the lax enforcement she has witnessed at neighborhood pools in The Villages.

Photos