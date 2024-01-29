51.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, January 29, 2024
type here...

Golfers should be embarrassed by their actions

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Golfers in The Villages should be embarrassed by their actions at the championship and executive golf courses. The superintendents and management of the golf courses have done a great job this year getting the courses in superior condition. With all their projects and the annual maintenance, the courses were looking better than ever. Yesterday, while working on the course, the tees and greens were looking terrible, not because of poor maintenance or lack of effort from the golf staff, but because of all the ball marks and divots that were not fixed or improperly repaired.
The observations below are from my last nine months working at the golf courses in The Villages.
At least 80 percent of all golfers that frequent the golf courses inside the Villages
Do Not:
• Repair (fill) their divots on the tee boxes or even try to fix them. Approximately 50 percent don’t or improperly fix divots in the fairways.
• Repair their ball marks on the green.
• Replace the rake in the bunkers properly.
Common etiquette for golf is “simple” – leave the course better than you found it.
The procedure for correcting each of these issues is located at each course and online so there is no excuse for not doing it. Maybe the answer is everyone playing golf needs to pass a basic assessment test before playing on any Village Golf Course.
There is a requirement to pass a test before playing pickleball in The Villages. Why not golf?

Joseph Capone
Village of Ashland

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Start checking IDs at pools or lower my amenity fee

A Village of Lynnhaven, in a Letter to the Editor, says that IDs should be checked and if they are not, residents’ amenity fees should be lowered.

We need more information on crime and rentals and government officials

A Village of Osceola Hills resident says we need more information on crime and rentals and government officials. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Maybe we need keys for pool entry

A Village of Pinellas resident, in a Letter to the Editor, suggests that maybe having keys for swimming pools would stop unauthorized people from taking a dip.

Comparing Trump and Biden on the economy

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Osceola Hills resident offers a comparison of the economic records of President Biden and former President Trump.

Penalties should be increased for souped-up golf carts in The Villages

A Village of Amelia resident calls for stricter enforcement of speeding in golf carts and stiffer penalties for souped-up golf carts.

Photos