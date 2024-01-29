House finches taking flight in the Village of Newell

This dazzling house finch had just finished breakfast and was headed off to his nest high in a palm tree in the Village of Newell. Thanks to Julie Walfield for sharing!
Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
This dazzling house finch had just finished breakfast and was headed off to his nest high in a palm tree in the Village of Newell. Thanks to Julie Walfield for sharing!
Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Our site uses cookies. By continuing to use our site, you are agreeing to our cookie privacy policy.