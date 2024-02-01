56.7 F
The Villages
Thursday, February 1, 2024
Apartments will soon be ready for occupancy at Spanish Springs Town Square

By Staff Report

It appears that apartments will soon be ready for occupancy at Spanish Springs Town Square.

The Town of Lady Lake Building Department this week conducted its final inspections of the Van Patten House Loft Apartments. All inspections were passed, and the Certificates of Occupancy will be issued in the coming days.

It’s not known what the rental rates will be, but at the Lofts at Brownwood, the low end of the rate card is a studio apartment renting for $1,675 per month.

The Van Patten House at Spanish Springs Town Square will be home to the new loft apartments.

The Villages’ desire to put apartments in at the former home of Katie Belle’s has been a sore point with many longtime residents.

In 2022, the Lady Lake Commission voted 3-2 to reject The Villages’ plan for apartments at the Van Patten House. However, within days of that meeting, Commissioner Ed Freeman contacted the town’s attorney and admitted he had misgivings about his vote, due to the likelihood of a lawsuit by The Villages. Ultimately, Freeman changed his vote, providing a margin of victory for The Villages.

