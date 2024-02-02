59.7 F
The Villages
Friday, February 2, 2024
Couple jailed after vehicle left with bullet hole and smashed windshield

By Staff Report
Amanda Hughes
Joshua Hughes
A husband and wife were jailed after she allegedly shot a bullet into a vehicle’s hood and her husband smashed its windshield with a sledgehammer.

A man told Marion County sheriff’s deputies that he had gone Wednesday to attempt to gathering some of his belongings from a shed at the home of 33-year-old Amanda Hughes and 28-year-old Joshua Hughes in Ocklawaha.

While the man was in the shed, the door was thrown open and Joshua Hughes made an “aggressive” entry, according to an arrest report. The man got into his vehicle and tried to leave, but Joshua Hughes grabbed a sledgehammer and smashed the windshield as well as the passenger side windows. Amanda Hughes followed up by firing two rounds from a gun, one of which hit the vehicle’s hood, the report said. Damage to the vehicle was estimated at $3,000.

The couple was taken into custody and booked at the Marion County Jail.

