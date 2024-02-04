Stunning sunrise over Sharon Rose Wiechens Preserve

Check out this beautiful shot of the sunrise reflecting off the water at Sharon Rose Wiechens Preserve in The Villages. Thanks to Ronnie Clark for sharing!
Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Check out this beautiful shot of the sunrise reflecting off the water at Sharon Rose Wiechens Preserve in The Villages. Thanks to Ronnie Clark for sharing!
Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Our site uses cookies. By continuing to use our site, you are agreeing to our cookie privacy policy.