56.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, February 4, 2024
type here...

Stunning sunrise over Sharon Rose Wiechens Preserve

By Staff Report

Check out this beautiful shot of the sunrise reflecting off the water at Sharon Rose Wiechens Preserve in The Villages. Thanks to Ronnie Clark for sharing!

Sunrise reflecting over Sharon Rose Wiechens Preserve
Sunrise reflecting over Sharon Rose Wiechens Preserve

Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

My Letter to the Editor really struck a nerve in The Villages

A Sumterville resident is back with another Letter to the Editor about The Villages. The last letter really struck a nerve.

The 21st Century is America’s Century

A Village of Calumet Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, is proud to say that the 21st Century is America's Century.

What about Bill Clinton’s behavior?

A Village of El Cortez resident has a response to Ralph Bennett’s recent criticism of former President Trump.

Don’t tell me to be ‘thankful’ for The Villages

A reader from Lake Pansoffkee takes on the notion that she should be “thankful” for the development of The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Biden is too weak to be our nation’s leader

A Village of Caroline resident warns that President Biden is too weak to be the leader of our nation.

Photos