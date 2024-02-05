52.6 F
The Villages
Tuesday, February 6, 2024
84-year-old Villager arrested on numerous counts of child pornography

By Staff Report
Albert Rosati
Albert Rosati

An 84-year-old Villager was arrested Monday on numerous counts of child pornography.

Albert Rosati of the Village of Largo is facing 25 counts of possession of child pornography.

Detectives assigned to Child Exploitation Investigations and who are members of the Internet Crimes Against Children Federal Task Force, had received information that an individual residing at the address was uploading child pornography. The images uploaded appeared to be children under the age of 9. After an investigation, probable cause was developed to obtain a residential search warrant.

During the execution of the search warrant on June 21 at Rosati’s home at 804 Le Carpe Lane, several electronic devices were seized and sent for further forensic analysis to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Upon the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office receiving the electronic items back from FDLE, it was determined probable cause existed for Rosati’s arrest. He was booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.

If you have any information about this investigation, contact the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at (352) 793-2621. To remain anonymous, you can call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).

