Monday, February 5, 2024
Response to ‘The Villages Not So Special’

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I read the article where “Karen” let her inner feeling out about The Villages.
Up front and personal, I spent 22 years of my life defending the country we live in. Now from a macro to micro perspective:
We moved here after researching how we want to live in retirement. Events, sports, golf, warm weather, and the biggest attraction – the good people seeking to enjoy their life along with others who feel the same. No negativity has been observed over two years. Kind, friendly people everywhere. We belong to multiple groups that plan and execute charity functions, attend church, organize casino nights, enjoy events at the square. The reason The Villages is special is the people. We care for others and in return they care for us. So in a nutshell your rhetoric on “Not So Special” should be re-written as “Why I Don’t like The Villages?” It’s special to the masses just not to you.

Mark Welch
Village of Belvedere

 

