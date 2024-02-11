Evicted daughter sentenced in family fracas at mother’s home in The Villages

A woman has been sentenced as the result of a family fracas at her mother’s home in The Villages.

Lisa Ann Waldeck, 56, was placed on three years probation and was ordered to pay nearly $2,000 in fines and court costs after pleading no contest to charges of battery and burglary earlier this month in Sumter County Court.

Waldeck was arrested in April 2023 after trying to force her way into her mother’s home on San Juan Drive in the Village of Hacienda East. The mother began the eviction process in January 2023 in an attempt to get Waldeck out of her home, according to Sumter County Court records. Waldeck had been living in the home since 2016. The mother has lived in the home since 1996 and took sole ownership of it in 2013 after the death of her husband.

On the day of her arrest, Waldeck had been banging on a sliding glass door on the lanai when she got into an altercation with her sister, who suffered abrasions and contusions on her forearm while trying to prevent Waldeck from entering the home.

The native New Yorker spent several days in jail before she was bonded out by neighbor Russell Bowser.

In 2021, Waldeck’s daughter had been arrested in an alleged attack on her grandmother in the home. The charge was later dismissed.