New Yorker arrested in purse-swinging attack on grandmother in The Villages

A New Yorker was arrested in a purse-swinging attack on her grandmother in The Villages.

Ginamarie Megan Schultz, 24, who was identified by her New York driver’s license, was arrested at about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday on a felony charge of aggravated battery on a person over the age of 65 and a misdemeanor charge of simple assault, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies had been called to a home in the Village of Hacienda East where Schultz had apparently gotten angry with the woman who had returned from grocery shopping and was unloading items. Schutlz started throwing things, including chairs. Schultz began swinging a purse and struck the woman. When deputies arrived on the scene, they found the home in disarray, including a box of Cheerios which “had been opened and its contents scattered around the room.” The woman suffered an injury to her wrist.

Schultz was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $1,100 bond.