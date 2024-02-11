James Frank Gehring, 78, of The Villages, FL transitioned from this life Tuesday, January 23, 2024. He was born in Pittsburgh, PA to Francis Charles and Mercedes Ana (nee Freund) Gehring.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Carol Gehring. Also, his first wife, Sharon (nee Brulee) sharing 18 years of marriage and 3 children; Robynn, Todd and Kristine.

He is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Mary Ellen (nee Connell) Gehring; son, Todd (Lisa) Gehring; daughters: Robynn Gehring; Kristine (Jim) Klein; and stepdaughter: Kelly DeWitt. 7 grandchildren: Nicolette Gehring & Kendra Staton, Taylor & Madison Michurski, , Hawkyns Klein, and Bella & Brixton DeWitt. 2 great granddaughters: Ryleigh Staton and Rainey Banks, and many family and friends.

Jim led a simple life and loved special time with family and friends. He had a volunteer’s heart and was always ready to lend a helping hand. His strong faith was the foundation for everything he did in life. He was always true to his word. One of his favorite phrases was “if you’re gonna do it, do it”, and he did. He was never a procrastinator.

After serving in the Air Force, his career had him residing in ND, NE, MN and IL. “Home” was time living in Geneva, IL.

His dream was to live in Florida, and it happened in 2015.

His career with the Bell System and its spinoff companies spanned over 30 years but he loved being able to retire early. Besides family and friends, he enjoyed gardening, projects (either his or somebody else’s) and endless volunteer opportunities. He was most active with the Knights of Columbus, St. Peter’s Catholic Church and the Geneva community in IL.

Jim was a little mischievous trickster even though the medical staff that cared for him the last weeks of his life called him “adorable”. and he was.

Hoping he was greeted in heaven with “Well done, good and faithful servant”.

A favorite saying was in his voicemail greeting that ended with “Make yourself a great day”. Please do that…it would make him happy!

There will be a Funeral Mass at 11 a.m., Saturday, February 10, 2024, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 5323 E County Rd 462, Wildwood, FL. Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. prior to the service. His interment will be in Oak Hill Cemetery Geneva, IL.

Following the Mass will be a Celebration of Friends at Sea Breeze Recreation Center, 2384 Buena Vista Blvd, The Villages.

If friends wish to make donations in memory of Jim, checks should be made out to: Knights of Columbus Council 2191. In the memo state that check should go to (Knights of Columbus Scholarship Fund)

Address: Knights of Columbus

P.O. Box 25

Batavia, IL 60510