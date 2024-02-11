75.3 F
The Villages
Sunday, February 11, 2024
Summerfield woman pleads not guilty after DUI arrest in crash

By Staff Report
Roberta Jean Fansler
A Summerfield woman has pleaded not guilty to a charge of driving under the influence following her arrest after a two-vehicle collision.

Roberta Jean Fansler, 52, pleaded no contest to the drunk driving charge this past week in Marion County Court.

She was arrested after a rear-end collision at about 3 p.m. Jan. 31 on SE 132nd Street Road east of U.S. 301. Her SUV ran into the back of a pickup, according to an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

It appeared Fansler had been drinking. She had “mood swings” while speaking with law enforcement and exhibited, “sarcasm, anger and argumentative statements.”

She struggled through field sobriety exercises and provided breath samples that registered .146 and .142 blood alcohol content.

Fansler was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and booked at the Marion County Jail. She was released after posting $500 bond.

