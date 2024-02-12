Henry “Harry” Herfurth passed away peacefully on November 17th after 98 trips around the sun.

Harry lived a very rich life, antique car enthusiast, had a deep love and passion for model trains and also loved airplanes, riding in them, building them and trying to fly them. Harry was born in NY where he had several successful businesses and was a snow bird to Florida until his permanent migration in 1986. He would make his annual trip to Hershey Pennsylvania where he was a judge for Antique Car Association of America. He loved being part of judging team which he did annually for almost 15 years. He also worked two jobs into his eighties until he decided to start to take it easy.

Harry was an active member in many different clubs in The Villages including the model train club, AC flyer club, and classic car club. Harry and Marianne enjoyed taking their 56 Oldsmobile to cruise in all over the country and in south Florida. Harry also attended and supported the annual model train shows in The Villages where he was known as the “Master Engineer” – if a train did not work, Harry could always fix it and keep it running.

Harry is preceded in death by his 1st wife Lillian, he leaves behind 2 sons (Ray and Mark), 4 grandchildren (Chisti, Mark, Madison, and Michael), 1 brother (Raymond), 1 niece (Joy) 1 nephew (Jon-Todd) 1 son-in-law (Patrick) 1 daughter -in-law (Kathy “Kat”) and Mariann his devoted partner of over 25 years.

There will be a celebration of Life on February 16th at the Study Room at Colony Rec. Center, 510 Colony Blvd, The Villages, FL.