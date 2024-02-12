82.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, February 12, 2024
type here...

Serial shoplifter in motorized shopping cart apprehended at Home Depot

By Staff Report
Violet Rose Gardner
Violet Rose Gardner

A serial shoplifter in a motorized shopping cart was apprehended after fleeing Home Depot in Lady Lake.

Violet Rose Gardner, 57, of Lady Lake, was riding in a store-provided motorized shopping cart on Thursday afternoon when she was observed by a loss prevention officer placing a Bluetooth speaker in her purse, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. She had also placed an electrical socket in her purse.

Gardner, still traveling in the motorized shopping cart, left the store through the outdoor garden area without paying for the merchandise. She was confronted by the loss prevention officer who asked Gardner to return inside.

Gardner handed over the stolen merchandise, jumped off the mobility scooter and began to run toward a vehicle in the parking lot. The woman driving the vehicle began to drive away after Gardner ordered her to do so. But she stopped the vehicle when police initiated a traffic stop. The driver said Gardner had asked her for a ride to Home Depot. She said she did not realize that Gardner had stolen merchandise.

Gardner has six previous theft convictions. Due to her previous criminal history, she was arrested on a felony charge of theft and a misdemeanor charge of resisting a merchant. She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $3,500 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

I applaud Kim Ruppert!

A Villa Berea resident has praise for Kim Ruppert who was accused of being a “troll” for reporting her neighbor’s refusal to pick up pet waste.

Who was the real Karen at Olive Garden?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Stonecrester offers his opinion on the Karen situation at the Olive Garden in The Villages.

The dangerous hypocrisy of the Republican Congress

A Village of Virginia Trace resident does not varnish his opinion of the Republican Congress. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Problem of disrespectful youth was observed long ago

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of McClure resident reminds us that Plato and Egyptians long ago complained about the problem of disrespectful children.

There is a two-tier system of justice

A Village of Osceola Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, writes that there is a two-tier system of justice in America.

Photos