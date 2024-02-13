62.3 F
By Staff Report
Leonard B. “Lenny” Lee
October 20, 1955 – January 19, 2024

Leonard B. Lee “Lenny”, 68, of The Villages, passed away in Wildwood, Florida on January 19, 2024.

Leonard was born in Tiltonsville, Ohio, the youngest son of Dr. Louis Black Lee and Mary Blanche Lee.

Leonard was a Registered Nurse, and worked at The Johns Hopkins Hospital and the University of Maryland Hospital in Maryland. Leonard is survived by his wife, Dorothy, and their 37th wedding anniversary was on January 5th.

Left to cherish his memory is his sister, Lois of Clinton, Massachusetts, six nephews, a niece, nine great nieces and five great nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Linda and his two brothers, Louis and Lawrence.

He will be buried at the family plot at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Wheeling, West Virginia. There will not be a funeral service; however a celebration of life will take place in the near future.

