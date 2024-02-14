Jeanette S. Whited

September 2, 1939 – February 12, 2024

Jeanette S. Whited, 84, of Coleman, Florida departed this life at Cornerstone Hospice House, The Villages, Florida on February 12, 2024 to be with her Lord. She passed peacefully surrounded by her loved ones.

She was born on September 2, 1939 to the late Rossie and Carrie (Rhoades) Smith in Gallet, Alabama. She was a dedicated Cashier for many years at Travel America TA Center in Wildwood, Florida. She volunteered at the Presbyterian Soup Kitchen in Wildwood, Florida until she had health issues. She also volunteered at her home church, Adamsville Baptist at their food bank until it closed.

Ms. Whited was preceded in passing, along with her parents, by three of her younger sisters, Elouise Alldredge, Patricia Maddox, and Barbara Harp.

Those left to cherish her memory are a brother: Ivan Smith and his wife Cindy of Gasden, Alabama; a sister: Linda Freeman of Guntersville, Alabama; her seven loving children: Annette Freeman and her husband Bob of Lady Lake, Florida, Bonnie Hultin of Lady Lake, Florida, Melba Mizell and her husband Neil of Merritt Island, Florida, Donna Petersen and her husband Charles of Leesburg, Florida, Calvin Whited, Jr. and his wife Marj of Coleman, Florida, Karen Bowersox of Coleman, Florida, Larry Whited and his wife Ashley of Coleman, Florida; Her fourteen cherished grandchildren and her twelve adored great-grandchildren. She was loved by many and will be dearly missed.

The family would like to thank the staff and volunteers at Cornerstone Hospice in The Villages for their compassionate care of their Mama. They were a blessing to us at this most difficult time.

A Visitation will be held on Friday, February 16, 2024 from 6:00PM till 8:00PM at Banks, Page-Theus Funeral Home Chapel, Wildwood, Florida. A Celebration of Life Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 11:00AM at Adamsville Baptist Church, Wildwood, Florida. Burial to follow service at Adamsville Cemetery, Wildwood, Florida.

May her soul, with the faithful departed, rest in peace and rise in glory.