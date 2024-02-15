Pair nabbed with methamphetamine near entrance to Spanish Springs

Two people were arrested with methamphetamine near the entrance to Spanish Springs.

Katie Leigh Corwin, 35, or Orlando, was driving a black Honda Civic with its high beam headlights shortly before midnight Tuesday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when a police officer initiated a traffic street at Main Street, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A passenger was identified as 39-year-old Erwin Espiritu of Summerfield. A sleeping child was also in the vehicle.

A K-9 unit was summoned to the scene and the dog alerted on the vehicle indicating the likely presence of drugs.

Two bags were found in the vehicle, one held 4.57 grams of methamphetamine and the other held 3.32 grams of methamphetamine. Narcan was also found in the vehicle along with a used syringe.

Corwin and Espiritu were both arrested on felony charges of drug possession. Both were booked at the Lake County Jail on $2,500 bond each.