58.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, February 15, 2024
type here...

Pair nabbed with methamphetamine near entrance to Spanish Springs

By Staff Report
Erwin Espiritu
Erwin Espiritu
Katie Corwin
Katie Corwin

Two people were arrested with methamphetamine near the entrance to Spanish Springs.

Katie Leigh Corwin, 35, or Orlando, was driving a black Honda Civic with its high beam headlights shortly before midnight Tuesday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when a police officer initiated a traffic street at Main Street, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A passenger was identified as 39-year-old Erwin Espiritu of Summerfield. A sleeping child was also in the vehicle.

A K-9 unit was summoned to the scene and the dog alerted on the vehicle indicating the likely presence of drugs.

Two bags were found in the vehicle, one held 4.57 grams of methamphetamine and the other held 3.32 grams of methamphetamine. Narcan was also found in the vehicle along with a used syringe.

Corwin and Espiritu were both arrested on felony charges of drug possession. Both were booked at the Lake County Jail on $2,500 bond each.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Troll controversy in the Sweetgum Villas

A Village of Del Mar resident is one of many readers weighing in on the troll controversy in the Sweetgum Villas.

Too many details reported about Villager’s arrest for pornography

A Village of Belle Aire resident believes too many details were reported in a Villages-News.com story about a Villager’s arrest for pornography. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Can the party of Lincoln get anymore insane?

A Village of Buttonwood resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wonders what has happened to the party of Abraham Lincoln.

Leaving a troll sign was very immature

A Village of St. Catherine resident, in a Letter to the Editor, chides the “immature” resident who left a troll sign in his neighbor’s yard.

Troll complained about birds in flower beds

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of DeLuna resident warns that anonymous complaints can be a double-edged sword.

Photos