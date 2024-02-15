58.6 F
The Villages
Thursday, February 15, 2024
The Villages issues information about trash collection on President’s Day

By Staff Report

The Villages District Government has issued the following information about trash collection in The Villages on President’s Day:

CDDs 1-11

If you live in Village Community Development Districts 1-11, there will be no changes to the sanitation collection schedule.

CDD 12 and the Villages of DeLuna and Hammock at Fenney

If you live in District 12 or the Villages of DeLuna and Hammock at Fenney there will be no changes to the sanitation collection schedule. District 13 (excluding Villages of DeLuna & Hammock at Fenney) or District 14

CDD 13 and CDD 14

If you live in District 13 (excluding the Villages of DeLuna and Hammock at Fenney) and District 14, there will be no changes to the sanitation collection schedule.

Lake County portion of The Villages

If you live in the unincorporated Lake County portion of The Villages (not including District 11 or 14), there will be no changes to the sanitation collection schedule.

Town of Lady Lake portion of The Villages

If you live in the Town of Lady Lake portion of The Villages, there will be no changes to the sanitation collection schedule.

Middleton Community Development District-A

If you live in Middleton Community Development District-A, there will be no changes to the sanitation collection schedule.

Photos