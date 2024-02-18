55 F
The Villages
Sunday, February 18, 2024
Convicted sex offender arrested after caught back behind wheel

By Staff Report
Jeffery Santiago
Jeffery Santiago

A convicted sex offender who is also a habitual traffic offender was arrested after he was caught back behind the wheel of a car.

Jeffery Santiago, 54, of Ocklawaha, was behind held without bond this weekend at the Marion County Jail following his arrest on charges of violation of his habitual offender status and driving an unregistered motor vehicle. He was taken into custody early Sunday morning.

Santiago was convicted in 2013 in Duval County of lewd or lascivious molestation of a victim between 12 and 15 years of age, for which he ultimately spent time in prison. He was sent back to prison in 2021 on a Marion County felony charge of driving while license suspended. He was released from prison on April 2, 2023.

His criminal record also includes multiple charges of forgery.

