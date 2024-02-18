53.2 F
The Villages
Sunday, February 18, 2024
By Staff Report
November 27, 1941 – February 14, 2024

Geraldine A. Green, 82, passed away on February 14, 2024 at Cornerstone Hospice House. Gerry was born in Paterson, NJ, on November 27, 1941. She was truly a beautiful, funny and kind soul.

Gerry worked for the Jefferson Township Board of Education in Oak Ridge, NJ before retiring to The Villages, FL, in 2000. She loved golfing and gardening with her husband of 61 years, Herbert Green. She will be dearly missed by her husband, children and grandchildren.

Gerry is survived by her husband Herbert Green, daughter Deborah Carter, son Glenn Green, daughter and son in law Kelly and Erberto Carluccio, son and daughter in law Tim and Jamie Green, 7 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.

Her memories will be forever cherished, and her love and presence sorely missed.

Gerry will be having a private celebration of life with her immediate family.

