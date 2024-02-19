65.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, February 19, 2024
type here...

Villager ordered to stay away from booze after attacking ambulance staffer

By Staff Report
Cathleen Sillick
Cathleen Sillick

A Villager has been ordered to stay away from booze and to enroll in anger management after an attack last year on an ambulance staffer.

Cathleen Sillick, 69, of the Village of El Cortez, has been allowed to enter into a pre-trial intervention contract that will enable her to avoid prosecution on a charge of battery on an emergency care provider. She must complete 12 hours of anger management training, undergo an alcohol evaluation and may not consume or possess alcohol.

The Villages Public Safety Department had been called July 22 to a home in the Village of El Cortez, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. While the crew was treating a man deemed “a critical patient,” Sillick began interfering with the crew’s work.

Sillick kept trying to gain entry to the ambulance through the side door, but a crew member kept shutting the door. She struck a crew member in the back with “what felt to be a heavy closed hand.” The ambulance crew member ordered Sillick, “Don’t touch me again.” She continued to walk toward him in an “angry manner while pointing her finger” at him, the report said.

The ambulance took the patient to UF Health-The Villages Hospital and police were contacted about the incident. Officers went to Sillick’s home at 720 Cortez Ave. and arrested the New York native.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

The costs of being associated with a fraudster can be devastating

A Village of Osceola Hills resident contends that the costs of being associated with a fraudster can be devastating. Read his Letter to the Editor.

The Villages needs to allow the poker games to continue

A Village of Hadley resident, in a Letter to the Editor, adds his thoughts to The Villages’ recent crackdown on poker games at recreation centers.

Another take on reconciling worlds

A Village of Virginia Trace resident responds to a previous Letter to the Editor about a soul-searching commercial which aired during the Super Bowl earlier this month.

Neighbors rally around Village of DeLuna resident hit with anonymous complaint

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of DeLuna resident reports that neighbors rallied around her when she was targeted by an anonymous complaint.

Recreation Department unfairly targeting poker games

A Village of Del Mar resident writes that he believes the Recreation Department is unfairly targeting poker games. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos