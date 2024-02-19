Villager ordered to stay away from booze after attacking ambulance staffer

A Villager has been ordered to stay away from booze and to enroll in anger management after an attack last year on an ambulance staffer.

Cathleen Sillick, 69, of the Village of El Cortez, has been allowed to enter into a pre-trial intervention contract that will enable her to avoid prosecution on a charge of battery on an emergency care provider. She must complete 12 hours of anger management training, undergo an alcohol evaluation and may not consume or possess alcohol.

The Villages Public Safety Department had been called July 22 to a home in the Village of El Cortez, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. While the crew was treating a man deemed “a critical patient,” Sillick began interfering with the crew’s work.

Sillick kept trying to gain entry to the ambulance through the side door, but a crew member kept shutting the door. She struck a crew member in the back with “what felt to be a heavy closed hand.” The ambulance crew member ordered Sillick, “Don’t touch me again.” She continued to walk toward him in an “angry manner while pointing her finger” at him, the report said.

The ambulance took the patient to UF Health-The Villages Hospital and police were contacted about the incident. Officers went to Sillick’s home at 720 Cortez Ave. and arrested the New York native.