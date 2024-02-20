Michael Thomas Altman

December 30, 1950 – January 9, 2024

Michael Thomas Altman, 73, Wildwood, Florida passed away suddenly on January 9, 2024 in Wildwood, Florida.

Michael was born on December 30, 1950 in Illinois to his parents Martin Altman and Mildred Altman. He was employed as a train engineer for many years. He was of the Christian faith. Michael moved from Des Planes, Illinois to Wildwood, Florida one year ago. He was a proud member of The United Transportation Union (UTU).

He is survived by his loving daughter: Kimberly Altman of Newcastle, OK; three grandchildren: Austin Altman, Dakoda Altman and Stormy Altman; two great-grandchildren: Layla and Esmerelda and many loving nieces and nephews.

Michael was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Gene Altman and a sister, Doris Ksander.

Memorial Services to be held at a location to be selected by the family at a later date.