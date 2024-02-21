58.4 F
The Villages
Wednesday, February 21, 2024
Iowa man driving truck with N.C. license plate arrested after traffic stop

By Staff Report
Trent Allen Schnedler
An Iowa man driving a vehicle with a North Carolina license plate was arrested after a traffic stop on U.S. 301.

Trent Allen Schnedler, 55, of Waterloo, Iowa, was driving a white Ford pickup at about 8 a.m. Tuesday on U.S. 301 at Huey Street when he was pulled over because a trailer he was towing did not have a license plate, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

During a traffic stop, Schnedler presented an Iowa identification card and admitted his Iowa driver’s license had expired. Schnedler, who said he travels between Iowa and North Carolina, also had a suspended North Carolina driver’s license. Inside the pickup, he had a Tennessee license plate for the trailer.

He was arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $150.

