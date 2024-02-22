Speeding 20-year-old nabbed with marijuana in Wendy’s parking lot

A speeding 20-year-old driver was nabbed with marijuana in a Wendy’s parking lot.

Abigail Marie Smith of Oxford was driving a blue Hyundai Tucson SUV at about midnight Wednesday when she was caught on radar traveling at 61 miles per hour in 40 mph zone on State Road 44 near the intersection with Interstate 75, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. A traffic stop was initiated in the parking lot of fast food restaurant on State Road 44.

The deputy who initiated the traffic stop detected the odor of raw marijuana when he approached the SUV. Smith initially denied she had any marijuana in her possession, but then she pulled out a bag containing 2.3 grams of marijuana.

“This is all I got, sir,” she told the deputy.

However, a search of the SUV turned up a bag containing another 11.7 grams of marijuana, a smoking device with a liquid that tested positive for THC, a marijuana grinder and rolling papers.

Smith was arrested on a felony charge of drug possession and misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug equipment. She was issued a written warning for the speeding violation. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.