To the Editor:

Folks in CDD 7 want to do away with the anonymous complaint system. Too many trolls have decided that they are entitled to police all The Villages, whether they live in a particular village or not. Phony or unwarranted complaints ruin friendships, neighborhoods and tranquility! We have already proposed a workable solution to this issue.

James Goulette

Village of Duval (Allandale Villas)