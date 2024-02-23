22-year-old arrested in theft of gun from woman’s vehicle

A 22-year-old man has been arrested in the theft of a gun from a woman’s vehicle.

Marcos Keon Bryant of Wildwood is facing charges of burglary and theft of a firearm as a result of his arrest Wednesday by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies.

The owner of a vehicle reported that Bryant took the keys from her purse, which was located in the bedroom of her home in Wildwood, according to an arrest report. He removed the woman’s gun from the glove compartment. When he was confronted, he placed the gun on top of the vehicle and backed away.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they found the gun wrapped in Bryant’s Pikachu pajama pants.

He was booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.