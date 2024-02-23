72.6 F
The Villages
Friday, February 23, 2024
DeSantis sends more Florida personnel to southern border in Texas

By Staff Report

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday deployed more National Guardsmen and Florida Highway Patrol Troopers to Texas to assist that state’s officials as they work to secure the southern border.

Fifty National Guardsmen departed Pensacola in this wave, alongside 76 Florida Highway Patrol Troopers.

Gov. Ron DeSantis greets members of the Florida Highway Patrol during the deployment event on Friday.
Gov. Ron DeSantis greets members of the Florida Highway Patrol during the deployment event on Friday.

“The Biden Border Crisis has made every state a border state, requiring the states to step up and defend our territorial sovereignty,” DeSantis said. “I want to extend my sincerest thanks to every law enforcement officer, National Guardsman and member of the State Guard who is serving in Texas.”

Since 2021, Florida has sent more than 2,400 law enforcement officers to assist Texas at the southern border. With those officers, the state has also sent more than 600 assets including boats, command buses and ATVs.

