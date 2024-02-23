William Foster Backus

William “Bill” Foster Backus age 75, of The Villages, Florida, passed away on February 17, 2024. He was born on January 30, 1949, in Toledo, Ohio.

Bill was the beloved husband of Kay Backus and the loving father of Jason (Laura) and Jeffrey (Regan) Backus and adored his grandchildren Caroline (18), William (15), Harper (15), Griffin (13), Bryson (11).

Bill attended Westfield High School in Westfield, New Jersey. He went on to attend the University of Maryland where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Marketing degree. While there, he played on the Maryland Terrapins football team for two years. After college, he dedicated over 30+ years of his career to E&J Gallo Winery, achieving the position of VP of Sales for the United States Southern Region. Bill took great pride in helping people develop and grow their careers.

Outside from his professional success, Bill found joy in attending his children’s and grandchildren’s sports, dance and music events. He loved all animals but had an affinity for his English Springer Spaniels, most recently Bailey. He enjoyed playing golf, traveling, socializing with friends, spending time on the beach, visiting Starbucks, relaxing at his cottage in Northern Michigan as well as attending and watching University of Michigan and Detroit Lions football games. He was a member of Amazing Grace Lutheran Church.

Bill is preceded in death by his father Foster Eldon Backus, mother Pauline Payne Backus, and stepmother Charlotte Lucille Backus. In the memory of Bill and in lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Georgia Transplant Foundation where Bill held the position of President for two terms. Bill was a heart transplant recipient in 2010 and an avid champion for the Georgia Transplant Foundation (https://support.gatransplant.org or 678-514-1180).

Bill’s warm spirit and zest for life will be dearly missed, but his legacy of love and laughter will endure through the memories shared by those who knew and loved him. A memorial service is planned for the near future.