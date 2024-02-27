79.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, February 27, 2024
type here...

Speeding DUI suspect arrested after making late-night run to Checkers

By Staff Report
Darlene Lewan Brent
Darlene Lewan Brent

A speeding drunk driving suspect was arrested after making a late-night run to Checkers.

Darlene Lewan Brent, 46, of Ocala, was driving a silver Kia at about 11 p.m. Feb. 20 when she was caught on radar traveling at 62 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone on U.S. Hwy. 27/441, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. A traffic stop was initiated at the North Lake Flea Market.

When the officer approached Brent’s vehicle, loud music was playing. The officer asked that the music be turned down, but Brent appeared to be “dazed and confused,” the report said. She stared at the screen on her phone before she found the application to turn down the music.

Brent told the officer she had gone to Checkers drive-up restaurant for some food. It appeared she had been drinking.

The native of Colombia agreed to take part in field sobriety exercises, but her poor performance led the officer to conclude she was under the influence. She provided breath samples that registered .247 and .260 blood alcohol content. She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $1,000 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Golf is no longer a priority in The Villages

A Village of Hadley resident, in a Letter to the Editor, mourns the fact that golf is no longer a priority in The Villages.

How does unlicensed Guatemalan keep getting behind the wheel?

A Village of Pennecamp resident would like to know how an unlicensed Guatemalan keeps getting behind the wheel. Read his Letter to the Editor.

The log in one’s eye

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Virginia Trace resident takes issue with a resident critical of another resident’s Letters to the Editor.

Is this the best we’ve got?

A Village of Sabal Chase resident, in a Letter to the Editor looks at the leading presidential candidates and wonders if this is the best America has to offer.

Very slow hot water in Village of Monarch Grove

A Village of Monarch Grove resident is worried about getting hot water for his shower. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos