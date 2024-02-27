Speeding DUI suspect arrested after making late-night run to Checkers

A speeding drunk driving suspect was arrested after making a late-night run to Checkers.

Darlene Lewan Brent, 46, of Ocala, was driving a silver Kia at about 11 p.m. Feb. 20 when she was caught on radar traveling at 62 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone on U.S. Hwy. 27/441, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. A traffic stop was initiated at the North Lake Flea Market.

When the officer approached Brent’s vehicle, loud music was playing. The officer asked that the music be turned down, but Brent appeared to be “dazed and confused,” the report said. She stared at the screen on her phone before she found the application to turn down the music.

Brent told the officer she had gone to Checkers drive-up restaurant for some food. It appeared she had been drinking.

The native of Colombia agreed to take part in field sobriety exercises, but her poor performance led the officer to conclude she was under the influence. She provided breath samples that registered .247 and .260 blood alcohol content. She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $1,000 bond.