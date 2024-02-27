60.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, February 27, 2024
type here...

Wisconsin snowbird in golf cart arrested after drinking beer at Cody’s

By Staff Report
John Rubatt
John Rubatt

A Wisconsin snowbird in a golf cart was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence after drinking beer at Cody’s Original Roadhouse.

John Rubatt, 68, of Menomonee Falls, Wis. was driving a gold 2017 EZ-GO golf cart shortly before 8 p.m. Monday when he made a right turn without coming to a complete stop on Old Mill Run at Lake Sumter Landing, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. During a traffic stop, Rubatt was identified by his Wisconsin driver’s license.

It appeared he had been drinking, and he said he had consumed “two beers at Cody’s restaurant,” the report said.

Multiple 12-ounce Yuengling beers were found in a black zippered bag with ice in the golf cart. A crushed can of Yuengling beer was found on the rear of the golf cart. A black smoking device with a substance which tested positive for THC was found in the console area of the golf cart.

Rubatt performed poorly in field sobriety exercises. He provided breath samples that registered .068 and .073, both below the legal limit of .08 blood alcohol content. He provided a urine sample.

He was arrested on charges of driving under the influence, possession of marijuana and possession of drug equipment. He was ticketed for failure to stop at a stop sign. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Golf is no longer a priority in The Villages

A Village of Hadley resident, in a Letter to the Editor, mourns the fact that golf is no longer a priority in The Villages.

How does unlicensed Guatemalan keep getting behind the wheel?

A Village of Pennecamp resident would like to know how an unlicensed Guatemalan keeps getting behind the wheel. Read his Letter to the Editor.

The log in one’s eye

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Virginia Trace resident takes issue with a resident critical of another resident’s Letters to the Editor.

Is this the best we’ve got?

A Village of Sabal Chase resident, in a Letter to the Editor looks at the leading presidential candidates and wonders if this is the best America has to offer.

Very slow hot water in Village of Monarch Grove

A Village of Monarch Grove resident is worried about getting hot water for his shower. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos