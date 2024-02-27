Wisconsin snowbird in golf cart arrested after drinking beer at Cody’s

A Wisconsin snowbird in a golf cart was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence after drinking beer at Cody’s Original Roadhouse.

John Rubatt, 68, of Menomonee Falls, Wis. was driving a gold 2017 EZ-GO golf cart shortly before 8 p.m. Monday when he made a right turn without coming to a complete stop on Old Mill Run at Lake Sumter Landing, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. During a traffic stop, Rubatt was identified by his Wisconsin driver’s license.

It appeared he had been drinking, and he said he had consumed “two beers at Cody’s restaurant,” the report said.

Multiple 12-ounce Yuengling beers were found in a black zippered bag with ice in the golf cart. A crushed can of Yuengling beer was found on the rear of the golf cart. A black smoking device with a substance which tested positive for THC was found in the console area of the golf cart.

Rubatt performed poorly in field sobriety exercises. He provided breath samples that registered .068 and .073, both below the legal limit of .08 blood alcohol content. He provided a urine sample.

He was arrested on charges of driving under the influence, possession of marijuana and possession of drug equipment. He was ticketed for failure to stop at a stop sign. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.