Rodney Francis Miller

November 10, 1969 – February 23, 2024

Rodney Francis Miller Jr., 54, of Summerfield, FL, beloved son, brother, father and grandfather, passed away peacefully and surrounded by family on February 23, 2024.

Rodney was born on November 10, 1969 in Ocala, FL to Rodney and Shirley Miller. He was employed at Florida Dairy and at E-One as a welder. His passion was fishing and hunting.

The ultimate family man, Rodney will be forever loved and remembered by all who knew him and honored by those he loved most.

Rodney is survived by his parents; his daughters, Ashley Miller and Haley (Matt) Kluck; son, Treavor Miller; sister, Tracy (Rodney) Kugler; brother, Brian Miller, and nephew, Weston.

Viewing will be held at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, 5946 SE Robinson Rd, in Belleview, FL on February 29, 2024, 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM. Funeral service will follow at 1:00 PM.