Sex offender arrested under I-75 overpass in Sumter County

By Staff Report
Bruce Wayne Guy Jr. 2
Bruce Wayne Guy Jr.

A sex offender was arrested under the Interstate 75 overpass in Sumter County.

Bruce Wayne Guy Jr., 56, was found in the middle of the roadway at about noon Thursday near Bushnell, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Guy, who was convicted of second degree rape in 1989 in Alabama and of indecent exposure in 2005 in South Carolina, told a deputy he was bound for Texas after vacating his residence in Hillsborough County. The deputy verified that Guy, who has previously been convicted of registration violations, failed to properly register his notice to leave Hillsborough County.

He was found to be in possession of a vaping device with THC oil.

He was arrested on drug charges as well as multiple charges of failure to register as a sex offender. He was booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.

