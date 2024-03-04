61.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, March 4, 2024
type here...

Sally Shelton

By Staff Report

Sally Shelton
August 01, 1938 – February 21, 2024

Sally Shelton, 85, of The Villages, FL, formerly of Centralia IL, died Wednesday February 21, 2024 following a brief illness.

She was born August 1, 1938, in Centralia, IL, daughter of McQuilla Peters, and raised by her grandmother Lena, who both preceded her in death. She married Leon Shelton in 1957 and remained Happily married for 59 years until his death in 2016. Also preceding her in death was a brother Danny.

Mrs. Shelton is survived by her son Brian Shelton and wife Julie of Summerfield, FL, her Brother Jerry Peters and wife Jane of Centralia, Two Special nieces Janae, husband John, and Kennedy Whitsell of St Augustine, FL, Two God children, Chad Sanders (and Family) of Centralia and Krista Cain (and Family) of Patoka, IL, her niece Ashley Campbell, and nephew’s Jerad and Matt Peters of Centralia.…also, her lifelong Special friend Ellen Sanders Goodspeed of Centralia.

Sally graduated from Centralia High School in 1956. After working briefly for the Illinois Theater and the local telephone company, she became the Office Manager for her father-in-law (Lyle) and later her husband as part of the ICG Railroad International Brotherhood of Fireman and Oilers. Also, during this time, she was a dedicated stay at home mom raising her son and God children until she and Leon moved to The Villages in 1999.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Cutting corners at golf courses has gotten us to this point

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hadley resident makes the point that going for the lowest bid with contractors is the root cause of the abysmal golf course conditions in The Villages.

More ambassadors and better communication would be a good first step

A Village of Charlotte resident suggests that more ambassadors and better communication would be the first step toward addressing golf course problems in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

It’s all about greed when it comes to the golf courses

A Village of Hadley resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers the theory that greed is at the bottom of the problem with golf courses in The Villages.

Are you really willing to pay reduced fees for golf?

A Village of Sunset Pointe resident is snickering at another resident’s call for reduced fees for golf. He explains in a Letter to the Editor.

Trolls are not the problem

A Village of St. Johns resident, in a Letter to the Editor, argues that trolls are not the problem when it comes to deed compliance.

Photos