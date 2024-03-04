Sally Shelton

August 01, 1938 – February 21, 2024

Sally Shelton, 85, of The Villages, FL, formerly of Centralia IL, died Wednesday February 21, 2024 following a brief illness.

She was born August 1, 1938, in Centralia, IL, daughter of McQuilla Peters, and raised by her grandmother Lena, who both preceded her in death. She married Leon Shelton in 1957 and remained Happily married for 59 years until his death in 2016. Also preceding her in death was a brother Danny.

Mrs. Shelton is survived by her son Brian Shelton and wife Julie of Summerfield, FL, her Brother Jerry Peters and wife Jane of Centralia, Two Special nieces Janae, husband John, and Kennedy Whitsell of St Augustine, FL, Two God children, Chad Sanders (and Family) of Centralia and Krista Cain (and Family) of Patoka, IL, her niece Ashley Campbell, and nephew’s Jerad and Matt Peters of Centralia.…also, her lifelong Special friend Ellen Sanders Goodspeed of Centralia.

Sally graduated from Centralia High School in 1956. After working briefly for the Illinois Theater and the local telephone company, she became the Office Manager for her father-in-law (Lyle) and later her husband as part of the ICG Railroad International Brotherhood of Fireman and Oilers. Also, during this time, she was a dedicated stay at home mom raising her son and God children until she and Leon moved to The Villages in 1999.