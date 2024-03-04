The Villages Pops Chorus to perform in special 10-year anniversary concert

The Villages Pops Chorus is celebrating its 10-year anniversary with a special spring concert featuring some of your favorite songs from past concerts and new songs with wonderful arrangements. “Sing! Sing! Sing!” will be presented on Monday April 8 at North Lake Presbyterian Church, 975 Rolling Acres Road, Lady Lake. The 3 p.m. concert is already sold out, but tickets remain for the 6 p.m. concert.

Enjoy Academy Award winning songs from the movies like “Over the Rainbow” from The Wizard of Oz, and “I’ve Had the Time of My Life” from Dirty Dancing. Listen to beautiful standards like “My Funny Valentine” and “Blue Velvet”. Tap your toes to the opening number “Sing, Sing, Sing” made famous by Benny Goodman, and a fun arrangement of “Blue Moon.” Add in Grammy winning songs, songs from Broadway, more great standards and hits from the 30’s to the 70’s and it’s sure to be a wonderful concert! The chorus will be accompanied by the 12-piece Pops Chorus Band.

All tickets are $15 general admission, and can be purchased online at thevillagespops.thundertix.com, and in-person on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bridgeport Recreation Center.