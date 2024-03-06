Villager claims he ‘stumbled upon’ images of child porn found at his home

A Villager claimed he “stumbled upon” numerous images of child pornography found at his home.

Michael Henry Roseman, 69, was arrested Tuesday at his home at 5450 Dray Drive in the Village of Bradford on 30 counts of possession of child pornography.

A warrant was issued after law enforcement paid a visit to Roseman’s home in February. Microsoft had flagged suspected pornographic activity with the internet protocol associated with Roseman’s address. When law enforcement began speaking with Roseman, he said he “understood” why they were there and said he had “stumbled upon several images depicting minor children engaged in sexual activity,” according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

Roseman was transported to the Wildwood Police Department for a formal interview, which was audio and video recorded. Roseman said he “did not want to hide anything.” He said he “began to research incest, in the form of pornography.” He said he had been viewing the material for 10 years and would often masturbate while watching it. He described where the images could be found on an external hard drive at his home.

The images recovered at Roseman’s home depicted children, both boys and girls, some as young as three years old. The children were involved in sexual situations with other children and with adults. In one video, a very young girl was naked except for thigh-high nylons and a blindfold. She was “noticeably upset” and began to cry. Information about the activity that happened next in the video has been redacted from the arrest report.

Roseman and his wife purchased their home in The Villages in 2020.

He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center where he was being held without bond.