73.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, March 7, 2024
type here...

Suspected thief arrested after multiple trips through self-checkout at Walmart

By Staff Report
Alexa Jayde Fucso
Alexa Jayde Fucso

A suspected thief was arrested after multiple trips through the self-checkout lane at Walmart.

Alexa Jayde Fucso, 19, of Lady Lake, was arrested at about noon Wednesday at the Walmart in Summerfield after leaving the store with $25 worth of merchandise for which she had not paid, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. She had gone through the self-checkout aisle and did not pay for merchandise including lotion, gift bags and food.

A loss prevention officer said that Fusco was a suspect in similar thefts at the same store which occurred Jan. 27, Feb. 6 and Feb. 21.

Fusco admitted to a deputy that she had stolen the items because she was “facing financial issues” and did not have a job.

She was arrested on four counts of theft and booked at the Marion County Jail. She was released after posting $2,000 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

You can’t blame El Nino

A Bridgeport at Lake Sumter resident says you cannot simply blame El Nino for the conditions at golf courses in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

How about going back to cart sharing like we did before COVID-19?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Palo Alto resident suggests going back to cart sharing, which was halted during COVID-19.

Will our property values sink with the golf courses?

A Village of Sanibel resident wonders if property values in The Villages will sink along with the golf courses. Read his Letter to the Editor.

You are going to need sufficient net worth to live in The Villages

A reader from Bridgeport at Lake Sumter takes on the thorny topics of sufficient wealth to live in The Villages, as well as adult children living here and alcohol consumption. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Golfers have a responsibility to help care for the courses

A Village of Marsh View resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends golfers have a responsibility to help keep the courses in good shape.

Photos