Suspected thief arrested after multiple trips through self-checkout at Walmart

A suspected thief was arrested after multiple trips through the self-checkout lane at Walmart.

Alexa Jayde Fucso, 19, of Lady Lake, was arrested at about noon Wednesday at the Walmart in Summerfield after leaving the store with $25 worth of merchandise for which she had not paid, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. She had gone through the self-checkout aisle and did not pay for merchandise including lotion, gift bags and food.

A loss prevention officer said that Fusco was a suspect in similar thefts at the same store which occurred Jan. 27, Feb. 6 and Feb. 21.

Fusco admitted to a deputy that she had stolen the items because she was “facing financial issues” and did not have a job.

She was arrested on four counts of theft and booked at the Marion County Jail. She was released after posting $2,000 bond.