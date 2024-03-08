Henryk Tyszka

April 29, 1952 – February 20, 2024

Henryk David Tyszka, age 71 formerly of Canton and, Provincetown MA and most recently of The Villages FL passed away unexpectedly on February 20, 2024 at West Marion Hospital.

“Ryk” was born and raised in Bridgeport CT. He graduated from Kolbe High School and went onto pursue his avid love of music and opera at the Boston Conservative. He worked as a senior software analyst at Bank of Boston for several years. He served as treasurer for the town of Provincetown and legal assistant to Attorney Karen DePalma for several years, retiring to Florida in 2016. He was a lifetime member of the American Rose Society.

Ryk met Robert Jackson his husband in 1976, and were inseparable for the last 48 years with full and loving support of their families. Together they experienced wonderful times with close friends and family. They built their ultimate dream house in Provincetown which they considered home.

Henryk’s personality was a reflection of his quick-witted humor and in retirement played Mah Jongg and Samba with his neighbors and brother Steve and wife Lee. His true passions were his love of music, opera and his garden.

Predeceased by his parents, Henryk and Marie, he is survived by his devoted husband Robert, dear friend Margaret McCarey and his six siblings, Stephen (Leonora) Tyszka, Nancy Murphy, Catherine Tyszka-Taylor, Michael Tyszka, James (Angela) Tyszka and Georgeanne(Phil) DaCosta along with several nieces and nephews.

Ryk will be deeply missed by all that knew him. His genuine kindness and love for life has touched the hearts of all who have met him.

Services will be in Provincetown and will be announced at a later date.