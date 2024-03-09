Floridians who have been scammed should contact Attorney General’s Office

This week, we recognized National Consumer Protection Week. Our office works hard to combat scammers and criminals who attempt to take advantage of Floridians.

Since 2019, our Consumer Protection Division has secured more than $565 million in recoveries, including restitution, penalties and debt relief.

Our team of attorneys and investigators also shut down numerous scams and businesses that violate Florida’s Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practices Act—including schemes involving dishonest movers, pool builders, robocallers and more.

One way we protect Floridians is by keeping them informed about the latest schemes scammers use to steal their hard-earned money.

Earlier this week in Jacksonville, we released a new resource for those who are considering solar energy systems for their homes. Scams at a Glance: The Dark Side of Solar provides consumers with information to recognize, avoid and report fraudulent practices while looking to install solar panels.

During National Consumer Protection Week, we also called on Meta to protect users’ accounts from hackers, warned Floridians about government imposter scams and recognized Florida’s Lemon Law Arbitration Division for securing more than half a billion dollars in relief for Floridians.

If you experience a scam, report it to our office at 1(866) 9NO-SCAM or file a complaint online at MyFloridaLegal.com.

By staying informed about the latest scams and reporting deceptive business practices to our office, you can help us build a Stronger, Safer Florida.

Ashley Moody is attorney general of Florida.