Private pickleball facility adjacent to The Villages to open this year

The Pickleball Club recently announced construction is under way for its Village Park Center club and is projected to open in fall 2024.

Located at NE 62nd Terrace in The Villages on a 4.7-acre parcel, the 40,000-square-foot climate-controlled club will feature 16 indoor pickleball courts, 162 parking spaces, Players’ Courtyard with two covered outdoor courts and two bocce ball courts. Inside, a 3,667-square-foot Players’ Lounge and mezzanine will overlook the downstairs courts, Dink’s Pro Shop and Pickle’s Café, similar to its other facilities. The site is located near the Hampton Inn on County Road 466.

The Pickleball Club, a firm founded in 2019, develops and operates private, membership-based high-amenity indoor pickleball facilities throughout Florida.

Currently on site, the north and south interior court slabs have been poured, site utilities have been installed, mechanical, electrical and plumbing installation is occurring in the center section of the building pad, the transformer is set and the metal building is now on site. Over the next few months, the first lift of asphalt will occur, the center slab will be poured, mobilization and elevation of the metal building will happen, and temporary power will be energized.

The Pickleball Club’s first location is now open and operating in Sarasota near Lakewood Ranch, to much success.