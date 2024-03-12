The foggy morning at Lake Sumter Landing made visibility difficult for these feathered boaters! Thanks to Ronnie Clark for sharing!
Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
The foggy morning at Lake Sumter Landing made visibility difficult for these feathered boaters! Thanks to Ronnie Clark for sharing!
Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Our site uses cookies. By continuing to use our site, you are agreeing to our cookie privacy policy.