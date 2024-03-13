79.1 F
The Villages
Wednesday, March 13, 2024
Building too many houses and not enough golf courses

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I saw this happen where I lived years ago, and it is quite obvious it could, I predict will, happen again. Here’s how it goes:
1. Developer builds houses with sufficient golf courses. (Already done)
2. Over a period of years, more houses are built, with insufficient golf courses built (we are in this phase now).
3. Golf courses deteriorate to the point where few people use them.
4. Developer sees this, razes the golf courses, and builds more houses on the now vacant land.
5. People complain, but Developer blames it on the people for not using the courses.
Think it won’t happen? The good thing is it will take a few years and many of us will not be around to see it happen. Can it be prevented? Yes, it can. We know the problems and have come up with some good solutions, but a little more action and a lot less talking is needed.

Clifford Burdeaux
Village of Caroline

 

