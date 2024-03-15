Officials agree to waive fine after Villager called to birth of grandchild

Community Development District 8 supervisors have agreed to waive a fine in a deed compliance case after a Villager was called to a family medical emergency.

Michael Lamoureux at 2278 Mossy Oak Drive in the Mangrove Villas took his request for fine forgiveness before the CDD 8 board Friday morning at SeaBreeze Recreation Center. He had been facing a $950 fine after he was found to have stone landscaping rather than sod at his patio villa. Last year, he was granted 45 days to complete the replacement of the stone with sod. However, he failed to complete the work in the time that had been allotted.

Lamoureux said he been called to the state of Washington after complications with the delivery of his first grandchild. He said he was forced to remain out there longer than he had planned. He also had an issue with his contractor getting the sod down. The property is now in compliance.

The board voted 4-1 to forgive the $950 fine. The only nay vote came from CDD 8 Board Chairman Larry McMurry.